Learjet ends up in ravine at Livingston airport after running off runway during landing

CORRECTION: Sources initially reported to MTN News that the learjet missed the runway and that passengers were injured. The article and headline have been edited to correctly state that the jet ran off the runway and that only the pilots were on board.

(Updated 6 p.m. MDT, 01/11/2024 with additional details from Yellowstone Air Services)

BOZEMAN — MTN News has learned more about an aircraft that reportedly crashed at Mission Field Airport in Livingston on Thursday morning.

We spoke with Gabriel Chandler, the owner of Yellowstone Air Services. He says there was some snow on the ground when the jet was landing but says he does not believe weather was a factor.

The jet was unable to stop and slid about 500 feet past the runway, through barbed wire, and into a ravine on private property.

Chandler says the pilots were the only ones on board and walked away from the plane.

The cause could have been brake failure, according to Chandler. He says the NTSB is investigating and will learn exactly what happened from the jet's black box.

Chandler added, "Praise the Lord no one got injured."



(first report)

LIVINGSTON — The Park County Sheriff's Office confirmed with MTN News that an airplane missed the runway, causing passenger injuries at the Livingston airport on Thursday morning, Jan. 11, 2024.

Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst says that at 9:01 a.m. on Thursday, the FAA reported that an airplane had missed the runway. Park County Sheriff's deputies, along with the Montana Highway Patrol and Livingston Fire & Rescue responded.

Passengers on the airplane were transported to a hospital with injuries, according to Herbst. It is not known at this time how many people were injured, the severity of their injuries, or where they were taken.

An airport employee parked at the entrance to the airport on Thursday told MTN's Hevenn Vanh that the airport is currently closed and no one is allowed access.

Developing story. Check back for updates.



