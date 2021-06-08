Inmate at Montana Women's Prison dies at Billings hospital

BILLINGS - An inmate at the Montana Women's Prison died Tuesday morning at a Billings hospital.

According to a Montana Department of Corrections press release, Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was found unresponsive in her cell shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Nester was recently returned to the prison following an escape from the facility on May 14, 2021, the press release states.

The death is under investigation by the Yellowstone County coroner and the Billings Police Department. No other information was released.