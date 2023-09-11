Watch Now
Grizzly attacks person near Big Sky, emergency closure implemented

Custer Gallatin National Forest
Posted at 9:09 AM, Sep 11, 2023
The Custer Gallatin National Forest has implemented an emergency closure in the Buck Ridge Yellow Mule area south of Big Sky after a person was attacked by a grizzly bear.

A post on the Custer Gallation National Forest Facebook page said the person shot at and likely wounded the bear.

According to the post, the closure encompasses the following areas:

The closure includes the area from the Forest boundary along Forest Service Road #2599 (Buck Creek Ridge Road) to its terminus at the Buck Ridge Trailhead. The closure continues westerly along Buck Ridge Trail #10 to where it meets the Custer Gallatin/Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest Boundary. It then follows the Forest boundary northwesterly and northerly to section 16 and continues easterly along the Forest boundary back to Buck Creek Ridge Road (FS Road #2599).

No further information, including the current condition of the person who was attacked, was available.

We will update you if we learn more.

