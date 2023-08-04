Governor hosts community meeting about Big Hole River trout decline

WISE RIVER — Declining trout numbers, less water in the Big Hole River—these are major concerns for people who live and make their living on the river. That’s why many people came to the small community of Wise River to attend a roundtable hosted by Governor Greg Gianforte, and they weren't afraid to express their concerns.

“Recognizing that water is our most valuable resource, and we need to work hard to maintain it, to store it to make sure it’s available for everyone to use,” said Melrose rancher J.M. Peck.

Almost 200 people, including ranchers and outfitters, packed the Wise River Community Building recently to hear from a panel of experts and Gov. Gianforte about the health of waterways in the Jefferson Basin.

“Our waterways are really critical to our way of life. They’re critical to agriculture, for outdoor recreation, for the tourism industry, and when they’re not as healthy as we want them to be, it causes problems,” said Gov. Gianforte.

The alarm went up earlier this year when Montana FWP found low trout numbers in the Big Hole and other local rivers. The panel at the community discussion told the crowd it's stepping up studies on the waterways to try to determine the decline in fish populations and the overall health of the rivers.

Some suggested fishing be stopped on the river until researchers get some answers.

“Some reduction in pressure, not just hoot owl hours, can save what is left of what was teeming years ago and is now in scarcity,” said Dee Carestia.

Charlie Ivor added, “Climate change is real, I think we need to acknowledge that man has caused the drastic change in the weather, and we need to acknowledge that and participate in saving species around the world.”

Jim Hagenbarth of the Big Hole Watershed Committee said ranchers know the rivers better than most and water is the most important issue. He suggested ways of storing water, damming high mountain creeks, and other ways to keep the rivers flowing at healthy levels.

Outfitters and ranchers agree that healthy rivers are good for everyone.

“Water is the primary driver. We got to find ways to better use water and to better use water in a way that everybody in this room—it cannot be robbing Peter to pay Paul,” said Clayton Elliott of Trout Unlimited.