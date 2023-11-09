Governor Gianforte recognizes distinguished Bozeman veterans

BOZEMAN — At the American Legion on Wednesday, Governor Greg Gianforte awarded three local veterans for the work that they have put into the Bozeman community.

The veterans recognized included James Howe, Gregory Harbac, and Dallas Warren Thompson.

"It’s a great honor to get an award like this from the Governor," says veteran James Howe.

MTN spoke with Howe who served eight years in the army. He was stationed in Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. He not only served our nation but now serves our community.

"I help out at the hospital on Monday mornings, and I also help deliver food once a month for seniors out in Belgrade from the food bank here," says Howe.

The Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who selflessly serve their community. Gov. Gianforte has given out 51 awards to veterans across the state, finishing these recognitions with three veterans in Bozeman.

"It was so great to have a terrific turnout here today to honor these three distinguished veterans," says Gianforte.

Gianforte says, in a way, this award recognizes all Montana veterans.

"When we honor a veteran that's been nominated by the veterans community, really, we're saying thank you to everybody," says Gianforte.

For Howe, his retirement from the service is just the beginning of his work for the towns of Bozeman and Belgrade.

"A lot of people retire and think they're just going to sit back and do nothing," says Howe. "I've been volunteering ever since I retired from the Postal Service."