FWP seeks comment on draft environmental assessment for Missouri Headwaters land acquisition

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking for public comment on a draft environmental assessment for a proposed land acquisition at Missouri Headwaters State Park.

According to an FWP press release, the proposal is for 30 acres that would be acquired in fee title for permanent inclusion into the park.

The comment period runs until Nov. 30. You can read the full press release below:

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking comments on a draft environmental assessment for a proposed land acquisition at Missouri Headwaters State Park.

FWP has proposed to acquire 30 acres in fee title for permanent inclusion into the park. The Montana State Parks Foundation would purchase the property using funds provided by a grant from Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust, then donate the property to FWP.

The acquisition would permanently secure and protect cultural, open space, and recreational resources on the property, which partially bisects the park. The property consists of a residential home and several historical outbuildings, as well as mixed riparian areas and other habitat. The property is currently owned by the Hart family.

The draft environmental assessment can be viewed online at bit.ly/3G9Ltfu [lnks.gd].

The public comment period will run for 14 days and will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. Comments can be sent by email to lschroeer@mt.gov or by mail to FWP’s Region 3 office: 1400 South, 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59718.

Missouri Headwaters State Park is about 5 miles northeast of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information about the park, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters [lnks.gd] or call 406-285-3610.