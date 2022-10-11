Watch Now
Fuel Fitness president resigns after Butte, Helena gym closures

fuel fit resign.jpg
John Emeigh
Posted at 8:02 PM, Oct 10, 2022
MISSOULA — The president of Fuel Fitness and Nutrition has stepped down amid the controversial closures of gyms in Butte and Helena.

Michael Burks stated in a news release he resigned as president and removed himself from the day-to-day operations of the company. Chris Runyon was selected to replace Burks as president.

The release states the decision came after an “overwhelming response” from the public when Burks closed the Butte and Helena gyms on Oct. 2 without informing employees or gym members.

Fuel Fitness has locations in Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell, Missoula and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

