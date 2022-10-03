Fuel Fitness gyms in Butte and Helena closed

BUTTE — Fuel Fitness locations in Helena and Butte were shut down for business Sunday.

An employee at the Fuel Fitness location in Kalispell confirmed to MTN News the gyms in Butte and Helena were closed, however, no further details were provided.

The windows and front entrance of the Butte location off Harrison Avenue were boarded up Sunday and a sign stated the gym was permanently closed.

MTN News was given a Fuel Fitness email address to get more information on the closures, but inquiries made to the email have not been returned by this deadline.

One member of the Butte gym said he received no notification of the closure from Fuel Fitness.

“I was shocked; I mean, I thought there was a fire based on it being boarded up, so I thought there must be something happening, surely it's just a temporary close, but it seems like it's permanent now,” said gym member Stephen Hobbs.

Fuel fitness also has locations in Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell, Missoula, and one in Idaho.