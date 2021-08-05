Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dog continues to heal after being dragged on Jackrabbit Lane

items.[0].image.alt
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
MARLEY 2.jpg
MARLEY 1.jpg
Posted at 5:21 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 19:21:50-04

Law enforcement officials say Marley, the dog that was reportedly tied to a bumper of a vehicle and dragged more than half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane on Tuesday, July 6, is healing nicely.

In a social media post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, officials state the case remains ongoing, but "Marley is an active, sweet boy doing very well."

According to a release from Gallatin County officials, on July 6th, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a call regarding animal cruelty. The caller reported that a dog had been tied to a bumper and was dragged over half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane before the collar came apart and the dog was set loose.

RELATED:
Investigation underway after dog survives being dragged down Jackrabbit Lane

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story ideas here