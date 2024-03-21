Country rock band with Montana roots giving back to the community while on tour

BOZEMAN — A band with Montana roots is giving back to the community before they hit the stage.

“We shouldn’t have to wait to be at a certain spot in our lives to help other people,” said Marko Romain. “Let’s just do it on the way up.”

When you think of rockstar—or in this case, country rockstar—activities you don’t think of volunteer work at a local food bank. But for Austin Martin and the Herd, it’s a part of the gig.

This past year, Austin Martin and the Herd embarked on their very first headlining tour across the U.S. They'll be stopping in 40 different cities, not only to perform but to volunteer in some way.

“We’re giving a portion of the ticket sales to local food banks and also bagging groceries for them,” said Austin Martin.

In fact, on March 20, they arrived at the HRDC marketplace to bag some dry goods for folks in need.

With two of the bandmates originating from Billings, they say it’s a breath of fresh air to be back in their home state.

“For me, it’s amazing,” said Romain. “I love being home—we’ve been in California recording and doing shows, which is fun, but it’s always nice to be home.”

On Thursday, March 21, Austin Martin and the Herd will take the stage at the Filling Station in Bozeman. More information here: https://fillertickets.com/events/tag/austin-martin-and-the-herd/



