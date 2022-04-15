Columbus man survives after getting hit by train

COLUMBUS — A Columbus man, Dennis Slicer, was hit by a train Wednesday morning. He survived with injuries but the accident is one of several challenges he is now battling.

“I’m guessing he was either on his way to chemo in Billings or coming back,” said his son, Skye Slicer.

Dennis was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer earlier this year. He was driving in his car at the intersection of East Pike Avenue and South Pratton Street in the center of town when he was hit by the train.

Gary Timm

“From what it sounds like, he slid through, tried to stop, and slid underneath the little guard rail that comes down and got struck by the train,” Skye said.

Skye says it’s fortunate that his father survived.

“It seems like he only has like fractured hips and fractured ribs at the time,” Skye said.

Zach Joy works at Napa Auto Parts right across the street and saw the aftermath of the accident.

“You could hear the train, the emergency brake come on, you could hear the wheels squealing,” Joy said.

He didn’t see the accident but described the car as “pretty banged up.”

Columbus police and fire responded within minutes.

“They actually decoupled down at the other crossing, so that they could get to the accident, and get the guy out,” Joy said.

Skye is currently living in Georgia.

“I just wish there was some way that I get up there and be with him,” Skye said.

He describes his father as a good person and a good worker.

“He’s the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back if it came down to it,” Skye said.

He appreciates the community support that residents in Columbus have shown him and his family.

“Means a lot to me and my family that the community is so supportive and worried about the situation he’s in right now,” Skye said.

