Butte shooting under investigation

BUTTE - A man was reportedly shot Saturday afternoon in Butte and was taken to the hospital.

According to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, the incident happened shortly after 2 pm, when Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a residence in the 1300 block of East Park Place in Butte.

The victim, a male adult, has been taken to St. James Healthcare. The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

Investigators are at the scene and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.