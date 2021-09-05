Body recovered from vehicle found in Fromberg ditch

A body was recovered from a vehicle found on Saturday in Fromberg, according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a man called CCSO dispatch reporting he had found an upside-down vehicle in an irrigation ditch near his property in Fromberg.

Deputies arrived and found the body inside the vehicle that appeared to have been there "for some time" and was mostly submerged, according to CCSO.

CCSO recovered the vehicle on Sunday morning with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol and Carbon Towing.

The Sheriff's Office said a crash investigation and death investigation are both ongoing, and further details will be released at a later date.

No further details about the recovered body or vehicle were released. We will update you if we get more information.