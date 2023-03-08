Blarney stones a popular St. Patrick's Day tradition in Butte

BUTTE — It’s not quite St. Patrick’s Day in Butte until you put the shamrock flag on the blarney stone. These sweet, festive treats have been made in the Uptown Café for years and it really kicks off the St. Patrick’s Day season.

“The orders are piling in so quick, we’re just hoping that we’re going to be able to fill everything for everybody,” said Uptown Café co-owner Angela Stevens.

And the demand is high.

“We get phone calls, emails, I get stopped in the grocery store. We had a person call from Colorado yesterday asking if we could ship them,” said baker Spencer Whitchurch.

They’re so popular this year, they’re expecting to sell more than 1,000 by St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s more overwhelming than I thought it was going to be because with everything in recent years, with St. Paddy’s Day getting closed down the one year because of Covid,” said Whitchurch.

I even tried my hand a making one. There we go! There it is. What do you think?

“You did a wonderful job,” said Whitchurch.

“Butte is known for their Irish and it's just fun to be part of it now, I’ve been here celebrating, but to actually have my hands in the middle of it, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Stevens.

