Bison gores man near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park

A Colorado man was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday, June 27, 2022, according to Yellowstone National Park (YNP).

YNP said in a media release the 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family on a boardwalk when the bull bison charged the group.

The family group remained in the area, and the bull continued to charge and gored the man. His arm was injured and he was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

YNP said no further details would be shared at this time and the incident is under investigation.

Park officials shared the following reminders: