Billings City Council member Penny Ronning announces bid for Congress

Billings City Council member Penny Ronning is throwing her hat in the ring in the race for the U.S. House seat in eastern Montana.

Ronning announced Tuesday night on her Facebook page that she had filed federal paperwork last week to run as Democrat.

"Last week, my campaign committee filed all of the required paperwork with the FEC for me to run in Montana's newly designated Eastern District for the United States House of Representatives! Stay tuned. It's a new day, Montana!" she wrote.

Ronning chose not to run for re-election this year after one term on the Billings City Council.

One other Democrat is in the race: Jack Ballard, an outdoor writer from Red Lodge.

Whoever wins in the primary faces a tough task, likely facing incumbent Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale. The Glasgow native has raised more than $776,000 in his campaign so far, according to the Federal Elections Commission, and is running in the new eastern district, which was deemed to favor Republicans when lines were drawn to create two congressional districts in Montana.