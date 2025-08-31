Belgrade woman arrested in federal raid, police cite public safety focus

Federal agents, with the help of local law enforcement, arrested a woman in Belgrade last week accused of harboring undocumented immigrants.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, Homeland Security Investigations, Belgrade Police, City-County SWAT, and other state and federal agencies took Eustolia Cassareal into custody.

Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing confirmed his department assisted federal agents during the operation.

HSI Denver covering CO, WY, UT & MT

HSI Montana agents arrested Eustolia Cassareal, in Belgrade

“I can’t comment on pending federal matters because it’s not our investigation it’s a federal investigation being headed up by the U.S. attorney’s office,” Lensing said. “What I can say is that we did provide staff to ensure the safety of everyone in the community.”

Lensing added that HSI investigations in Belgrade typically involve broader criminal concerns.

“The focus hasn’t been on anyone’s status; the focus is on underlying crimes that are happening in our community. Whether that be drug trafficking or human trafficking,” he said.

Residents in the neighborhood where the raid occurred told MTN News they were startled by the early morning activity. One man said he was stuck inside his apartment for several hours.

WATCH: Belgrade woman taken into custody for allegedly harboring undocumented aliens

Belgrade woman taken into custody for allegedly harboring undocumented aliens

Another woman expressed concern for her family, saying, “I feel like they put us in danger, they smoked out the garage that was literally within 7 feet of where my son was sleeping.”

Neighbors also reported seeing more than 20 people inside the home and said federal agents had been in the area multiple times prior to the arrest.

With the case still under investigation, no court date has been set. Lensing emphasized his department’s role remains focused on community safety.

“Know that we have the community’s best interest in mind, and again that our mission is to maintain the safety of the public,” he said.