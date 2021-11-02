3 Laurel men killed in I-90 crash

BILLINGS - Three Laurel men were killed in a crash on Interstate 90.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the three men - ages 38, 40, and 44 - were in a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban shortly after noon Monday and had stopped on the should of the highway to check on an abandoned vehicle at mile marker 448.

The Suburban, driven by the 38-year-old man, merged back onto the westbound lanes of the highway and made a U-turn, the patrol said. A tractor-trailer struck the passenger side of the Suburban and both vehicles went off the road into the medium.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The names of the three Laurel men have not been released.

The patrol said alcohol and drugs were suspected factors in the crash.

The crash caused the closure of the westbound lanes while emergency crews responded to the scene.

