'1923' series to break lease with Butte Civic Center as strike continues

BUTTE — No lights, no camera, and no action. The ongoing writers and actors strike has forced Butte to break its contract with the '1923' television series. They will no longer be using the Butte Civic Center as a sound stage and it’s likely the series will no longer be filmed in Butte.

“It’s disappointing in the fact that people were looking forward to '1923' coming back and having production in town, but we understand,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

The civic center’s governing board recently agreed to end its lease with King Street Productions to use the facility for storage and interior sets for the filming of the second season of '1923' which features Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

“They just could not build everything, be ready to film before November, and get it all done, they had lost the timing of that,” said Civic Center Manager Bill Melvin.

Under the agreement, the production company will continue to pay $75,000 a month until it moves out at the end of August. They also agreed to pay $200,000 for the replacement of new bleacher seats that were damaged. The Council of Commissioners will vote on whether to approve the agreement or not.

Rob Cox worked as a location manager on the set last year and said it was a great experience.

“It was amazing to watch all of those people who know what they’re doing just kind of come together and do it and to watch the town go from not being a set to being a set was pretty amazing,” said Cox.

Some say the state legislature’s decision to not increase tax incentives for movie and TV productions film in Montana will move productions like '1923' to film in other states.

“We shot here all year last year and they shot lots of backplates and it’s real easy to make Texas look like Montana if you have a building, take the background out, and throw in some mountains. Now, all of a sudden, it’s Montana,” said Cox.

The production brought about $25 to $30 million to Butte.

“It’s been great for Butte, but you know, Butte’s in a great spot right now, I think, you know, we’re on an economic upturn and we’re excited about the future of our community,” said Gallagher.

Once the agreement is finalized, Melvin said he will open the civic center back up to activities and functions at the end of August.