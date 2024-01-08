Sheriff identifies woman who died in multiple vehicle crash in Jefferson County

UPDATE, 4 p.m. MDT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who died in the crash on Sunday as Katie C. Montgomery, 26, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The crash is under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.



(First report)

(Updated 2:20 p.m. MDT, 01/08/2024, with additional details from Montana Highway Patrol)

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 90 between Three Forks and Cardwell on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said in a press release that Jefferson County dispatch received a report of a crash on Cardwell Hill on I-90 westbound around 11:57 a.m. on Sunday.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded, with assistance from the sheriff's office, the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department, and Jefferson Valley EMSR. The release said air ambulances were requested but unable to fly due to weather conditions, and traffic on I-90 was blocked for several hours.

According to MHP, one woman died in the crash, and four people were injured and taken to hospitals in Butte and Bozeman. MHP said the crash happened after a semi jackknifed on the interstate, causing several vehicles to brake and slam into each other. A total of 12 vehicles were involved in the incident.

Multiple agencies from Madison, Broadwater, Butte-Silver Bow, and Gallatin Counties also responded to provide additional mutual aid, according to the release.

MTN News will keep you updated as we get more information.