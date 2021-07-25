1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash north of Belgrade

One man died and one man was injured after a single-vehicle crash north of Belgrade on Saturday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

An MHP crash report said a 54-year-old Bozeman man was driving a Chevy Suburban westbound on 16 Mile Creek Road around 5:20 p.m. when the crash happened.

According to the report, the man was driving too fast for conditions on the dirt road, went off the left side, overcorrected, and then rolled the Suburban off the right side of the road.

The report said the man was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

A 20-year-old Billings man traveling as a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital where he was checked and released. The passenger reportedly was wearing his seat belt.

MHP says alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

The identities of the men involved in the crash were not released, and no further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.