HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health just released the 2022 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). It’s a collaborative effort between numerous local agencies to create a plan for improving the health of all of Lewis and Clark County.

Three priority areas of improvement in the plan are chronic disease, housing, and behavioral health.

The plan also highlights cross-cutting issues that impact the priority areas including health equity, access to care and services, partnerships, and lifespan concerns for early childhood, youth, and older adults.

“It takes many groups working together, it takes many agencies aligning their resources and their expertise and their experience together on a common agenda. And it’s that collaborative and collective approach that actually gets the job done. And that's what the Community Health Improvement Plan strives for, is the community together working towards better health outcomes,” says Health Officer Drenda Niemann.

The plan outlines how the health department and community organizations can work together to address the priority issues and improve health.