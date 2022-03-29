Watch
Lewis and Clark Library to resume in-person programs

Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 29, 2022
HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Library announced Tuesday that it will resume in-person programs and reopen community meeting rooms at all branches on Friday, April 1.

Library leaders suspended in-person programs when its facility closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.

In addition to restarting in-person programs, the library is also extending its weekend hours. The new weekend hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a complete list of library branches, hours and services visit lclibrary.org.

