Lewis and Clark County Commission considering putting marijuana tax to voters

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Commission voted Tuesday to allow for a week of public comment before considering whether a tax on local marijuana sales would be put to county voters.

House Bill 701 passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature allows for the taxation of local marijuana sales by up to three percent. To do so, counties have to create a ballot issue where local voters will have the ultimate say.

In Lewis and Clark County, the potential taxation of recreational and medical marijuana has been split into two separate resolutions for commissioners to consider. If both resolutions are approved by the commission, voters would vote on two ballot issues, one for the taxation of medical and one for the taxation of recreational.

County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the proposed resolutions at their Feb. 8 meeting. The Meeting beginnings at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers, Room 330 of the City-County Building.