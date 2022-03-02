LCHS cat still looking for forever home after almost a year in shelter care

HELENA — Almost a year ago, more than a dozen cats were brought to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society (LCHS) from a hoarding situation. The shelter’s staff dubbed them the “Bakery Bunch.” All have been adopted but one, a goofball named “Lemony Snicket.”

"We’ve had no interest in him at all which is insane. He’s the best cat, he has such a unique personality,” said Animal Services Manager Kattie Axline-Pittman.

Lemony is also good with other cats, but he is feline immunodeficiency virus-positive (FIV) just like the rest of the Bakery Bunch.

“That can be really scary for a lot of people when you hear those words, but it’s really not. His immune system just isn’t as strong as a normal cat’s. So he can get sick easier but it’s nothing that really needs to be worried about or anything like that,” explained Axline-Pittman.

Lewis and Clark County Humane Society

FIV is spread through saliva and bite wounds. Shelter staff says transmission from Lemony is a relatively small concern.

“If they’re fighting then it’s a problem, but he’s lived with other cats in foster care and had no issues,” noted Axline-Pittman.

Most cats that come into the care of LCHS are only there for a few months at most, not almost a year. Staff say Lemony is a great cat that deserves a forever home and hope people check him out or share his story so that he can find his family.

