Large police presence near Capital High, one juvenile dead

MTN News
Police presence near Capitol High
Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 12, 2021
HELENA — Police responded to Capital High School and cordoned off Helena Nazarene Church Friday following the death of a juvenile.

Helena Police received calls around 12:30 p.m. of a potential active shooter at the high school. When officers arrived they found a young juvenile male deceased at the church, just across the street from the school.

Police say it was an isolated incident, and there is no continued danger to the public.

Police presence at Capital High

The situation sparked immediate action from the school sending the building into lockdown. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 Friday afternoon, but police will remain at the school.

The Helena Police Department is doing a complete investigation with the coroner.

This is a developing situation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

