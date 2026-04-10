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KXLH schedule change for Friday, April 10

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EW Scripps
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Some programming changes on KXLH for Friday, April 10, 2025.

Instead of airing at its usual 6 p.m. time, "Jeopardy!" will air at 4 p.m. The episode will feature 20-time champ Jamie Ding facing off against two new challengers.

The KXLH Evening News will then air at 4:30 p.m., followed by the CBS Evening News at 5 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., CBS News will air a special, as the Artemis II spacecraft returns to Earth after its historic mission around the moon.

Then "Wheel of Fortune" will air at its regularly-scheduled time of 6:30 p.m.

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