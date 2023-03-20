'Just for the Helena of It' race registration opens, benefits Friendship Center

Just for the Helena of It registration is live for their upcoming race in October. The race raises funds to help support the Friendship Center. MTN spoke with the organizers about the impact their first race had.

“We were overwhelmed by the support our race received for our first year. And we're really excited to see how it grows,” says Vice President of Treasure State Runners, Kathleen Koford.

Just for the Helena of It was started by the Treasure State Runners, a non-profit made up of four local Montana women. After planning a fun run with friends, the women garnered sponsors and a cause and planned the first Just for the Helena of It race complete with 5K and half marathon. 350 runners from 13 states participated.

The first race took place in October of 2022 and raised $17,000 for The Friendship Center.

“Myself and my other race directors, we are four local women and all of us mothers. And so, we felt really strongly about supporting a cause that champions the women and children of Montana,” says Koford.

The Friendship Center helps those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Gina Boesdorfer, Executive Director at The Friendship Center, says this money made a huge impact for the organization, especially in light of losing one of its main grants.

“It was an incredible impact. That amount of money any time of year is a huge donation for The Friendship Center. This fiscal year in particular we lost one of our main grants and it went a really long way towards helping us meet that shortfall that we had with that grant loss,” says Boesdorfer.

The money raised went to a general fund that helps the organization respond to day-to-day and unique needs.

The upcoming race in October will add a 10K to the other options. They plan to have more participants and raise even more money for The Friendship Center. Prices to register will continue to increase as the race gets closer so now is the time to register.