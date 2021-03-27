Junior League of Helena hosts first "Free Laundry Day"

HELENA — The Junior League of Helena is providing a Free Laundry Day for anyone in need in the Helena community. This is an opportunity for those in need to have their laundry washed for free. The Junior League of Billings, Great Falls, and Helena are all participating, making this a statewide event.

The Junior League says the average cost of hosting a four-hour laundry day is $550. The event's purpose is taking off some stress that Montanans face to clean their clothes or pay for other needed necessities like food or bills.

Date: Saturday, March 27th, 2021

Time: 10 AM to 2 PM

Location: Rodney Street Laundry Mat, 122 N Rodney St, Helena, MT 59601