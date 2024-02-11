Jamie Pickens, Andrew Cook help Carroll College basketball teams sweep Montana Western

HELENA — Carroll College swept Montana Western in a Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball doubleheader Saturday at the P.E. Center. The Carroll women outlasted the Bulldogs 77-73 in overtime, while the Carroll men pulled away for an 83-73 win.

Carroll College 77, Montana Western 73 (OT) (women)

Jamie Pickens had another big game for Carroll, scoring 31 points and grabbing 19 rebounds (seven offensive) as Carroll improved to 10-1 in Frontier Conference play with the 77-73 overtime win over Western.

The Bulldogs built an early 21-14 lead behind eight first-quarter points from Jordan Sweeney. The Fighting Saints got back within 33-32 at halftime, and it was a back-and-forth game from there, as the game featured 11 ties and 10 lead changes.

The overtime stanza started with the teams trading baskets until Pickens broke a 71-all tie with a bucket and a free throw with 49 seconds left. Three Forks product, Shainy Mack answered back with two free throws for Western to get the Bulldogs within 74-73, but Carroll iced the win at the free throw line.

Maddie Geritz (14 points), Kyndall Keller (13) and Willa Albrecht (12) also finished in double figures for Carroll. Albrecht added eight rebounds and five assists to her stat line. The Saints dominated the glass, out-rebounding the Bulldogs 39-16. Carroll also had a big advantage at the free throw line, making 21 free throws compared to Western's 12. Pickens was 11 of 13 from the stripe.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Carroll's Maddie Geritz drives to the rack versus Montana Western on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Western was led by Sweeney with 22 points and Joelnell Momberg with 17. Mack had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Maddy Moy scored 10 points. The Bulldogs shot 50.8% for the game but made just 1 of 9 3-point attempts.

Carroll College 83, Montana Western 73 (men)

Andrew Cook led four Carroll College players in double figures as the Fighting Saints earned an 83-73 win over Montana Western to improve to 9-2 in Frontier Conference play.

Cook scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting — and a 6-of-7 effort from the free throw line — and grabbed six rebounds for Carroll. Kendall Moore (14 points), Isaiah Moore (12) and Gui Pedra (11) also scored double-digit points. Kendall Moore made 8 of 9 free throws and Isaiah Moore made 7 of 8, as the Saints made 24 of 27 free throws as a team. Western was just 6 of 7 at the free throw line.

The Bulldogs had 21 fouls compared to 12 for Carroll.

Jalyn Stepney scored 17 points and Kevin Bethel had 10 to lead Western.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Andrew "Cookie" Cook drains another free throw versus Montana Western on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

For highlights from both games, watch the video above.