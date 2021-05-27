HPD has cited a third Helena vandalism suspect

HELENA — A third suspect has been cited regarding a string of vandalism at occurred in Helena on May 17.

The Helena Police Department reported Thursday they have cited a 16-year-old juvenile male from Helena for felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation, felony desecration of a place of worship, and misdemeanor theft. The individual was cited to Juvenile Probation.

The two other suspects facing charges regarding the vandalism are Helena residents Durbin Tabb, 21, and Lane Chapman, 19.

Tabb, Chapman and the juvenile are accused of vandalizing multiple vehicles and buildings, including the Cathedral of St. Helena and vehicles at Touchmark Retirement Community.

According to court documents, the graffiti included symbols and vulgar imagery – and at the Cathedral, anti-religious phrases. Documents say the total damage was estimated to be more than $10,000, including $3,000 to $5,000 to the Cathedral alone.