How three little words can help people in distress

FORT BENTON — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on how Chouteau County is using What Three Words, an app that provides a unique three-word description of any place on Earth; each description is accurate to three square meters.
MORE NEWS
Below is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
This is a call, no one wants to make.
911, What's the location of your emergency? These are words that you need to be prepared to answer. A free app is assisting 911 and sending first responders to an exact location of an incident or emergency.
Under Sheriff Justin Smith tells MTN News about this Life Saving App.
Really, it's just pinpointing somebody's location. a lot of times when, 911 gets information, they might just get a cell tower location. So we'll be dispatched to a very large area. And if the, caller is able to give us the three words that the app provides, we can kind of dial in where they're exactly at.
This app has divided the world into a grid of ten feet by ten feet squares, and has given each square a unique combination of three random words.
Rather than trying to transmit coordinates, which are very long, there's a lot of numbers to it. You just have to transmit three words.
Communications Officer Celeste Maxwell includes this information.
We have the ability just to click on a link. We enter the person's cell phone number and start a new call into the link, and it pushes it to them. Once they have it, they click on it. They open it up. They don't necessarily have to have the app installed. It'll just click on the link. It'll allow them to get those what, three words.
This Free App is shortening response times and saving lives. Those few extra precious seconds could make a world of difference in someones life.
For more information, Click Here.