Hope Center Ministries looking to expand in Montana

CLANCY — Hope Center Ministries has been active in Montana communities for two years and counting. Their first location, which opened in April of 2020, is in Clancy where they help women recovering from addiction. The other location, located in Butte, opened in 2021 and helps men.

With two locations already in action in Montana, the nonprofit is looking to expand with a third location. The campus director, Carolyn Belling, said she’s been all over the state looking for a place to call home.

“We don’t know where that’s going to be yet, we're doing some outreach. We’re figuring out where the greatest need will be, and then typically we have a partner church or a coalition of churches that help us start the next hope center,” Belling said.

The organization doesn’t only focus on the individuals, they also focus on friends and family

Lutisha McFarland, the Montana admissions coordinator, is looking around the state of Montana for the third location.

“I’ve been to Billings and I’m getting ready to go to Ronan and they have appointments set up with me while I’m over there for people to talk to me about bringing a help center there,” McFarland said.

The success of the center will be celebrated on October 13th in the ballroom in Helena Civic Center. Doors of the event are opening at 5:00 p.m. and there will be dinner provided at the event.

