Holter Museum of Art finalizes design for new E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center

HELENA — The Holter Museum of Art has finalized the design of its new E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center.

Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in late Spring of 2021. In a press release, the museum says this new space will be a place where the community can come to participate in lifelong arts learning opportunities. All activities will amplify community and will be directly related to current exhibitions in the Holter Museum of Art.

The Sherman and Millikan Galleries will be re-imagined to create this multi-purpose interactive space designed by CWG Architecture and Interiors.

Current arts in these galleries are scheduled to come off display in May 2021.

The Holter Museum says this new area is a mix between classroom, community gallery, performance and event rental venue. It will have a separate entrance on the south side of the building and will function as an interactive space where more hands-on activities occur independent from the gallery space. Although the E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center will be running its own programming, it will work closely with all exhibitions and other activities happening in the Holter Museum of Art, encouraging connection and crossovers.

The E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center at the Holter Museum of Art will include:

Stage areas for performances and demonstrations

Mobile artwork stations with art materials

Laptops, projectors, and screens located around the room for interactive art elements,presentations, and art displays

Interactive whiteboard walls

Mobile furniture which can be adjusted and moved around the room for different space setups

Reading nooks

The E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center is projected to be completed in the Spring of 2022. The construction and technology of this project was funded through a grant from the E. L. Wiegand Foundation.

The foundation is a Nevada 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Edwin L. Wiegand. As a supplement to the grant, the Holter Museum is asking for corporate and community member donations so finishing touches and art materials can be added to the space.