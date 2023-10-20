Helena will be bursting with color this weekend

HELENA — It will be quite the sight this weekend in Helena, and we’re not just blowing hot air. There’ll be 30,000 balloons on display for the Montana Balloon Sculpture Festival.

“We’re creating 20 large balloon displays that represent 20 different non-profits here in Helena,” said Neil Sauter, the owner of Sauter Balloons.

From October 20 - 22, 20 balloon sculptures will be displayed around Helena.

“I moved to Helena about a year ago and decided to bring the balloon sculpture festival here to town,” Sauter said.

This event is a 48-hour fundraiser for 20 Helena non-profit organizations.

Each non-profit is the recipient of a balloon sculpture, created by Sauter Balloons, and is donated by another local business. Each sculpture takes about 5 or 6 hours to fully complete.

Along with enjoying all the sculptures, the weekend will also include a kick-off event with a band, a live twisting competition, a balloon twisting class, $2,000 worth of raffle prizes and a balloon popping party to end the weekend.

“All the leftover balloons we’ll stomp on them to get rid of them and throw them away,” said Sauter.

For a whole list of events and sculptures visit montanaballoonsculpturefestival.com.

“We invite people to come down. It should be fun to see some cool art on display in the walking mall,” Sauter said.