Helena trick-rider excited to be home for performance at Last Chance Stampede

Madison MacDonald-Thomas, a Helena resident, is a trick rider who performs all around Montana, and the country, and is always on the move.

MacDonald-Thomas has been trick-riding since she was six years old, and for all the rodeos she's performed over the years, some things never get old for her.

"Hearing the crowd's reaction is probably the best part of what we do because, you know, we work hard. We have a lot that goes into our horses, a lot that goes into ourselves, and it makes you feel like what you're doing is appreciated," said MacDonald-Thomas.

This type of riding forces her out of her comfort zone, particularly when attempting and perfecting new tricks. She says even though it can be terrifying, she's always up to the challenge.

"There's certain tricks that have always kind of made me a little bit more nervous, but I think that's what keeps the fire underneath of us, because if it was just 100% easy every time we went out there, then you kind of lose a little bit of interest in it," said MacDonald-Thomas.

The rodeo circuit puts her on the road for months, but during that time, she and her team form a family-like bond.

"I don't think a lot of other sports have that type of connection between everybody and it makes a big it makes a big difference when you're on your own traveling across the country," said MacDonald-Thomas.

MacDonald-Thomas mentioned that being away from home and on the road during the season can be tough, but it can be an unforgettable experience.

"It's kind of crazy where we go with the trick-riding but it's like what I've always said like the people that we've met, the places that we get to go, it's kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said MacDonald-Thomas.

One of the closest connections MacDonald-Thomas has made on the road is her trick-riding teammate, Haley Proctor.

"Just working with Madison [MacDonald-Thomas] she is family now, you know, and so getting to deal with your best friend is a lot more special, too. So we perform alone a lot and we still love it, but it's a lot more fun when you get to work with your friend," said Proctor.

While MacDonald-Thomas has been connecting with all of the people on the trick-riding team, she also has her group of four-legged friends that she has to be close with.

"Horses do end up being more like best friends, you have to. Especially with what we do, you have to have a connection with them, you have to trust them, you're putting your life pretty much in their hands. We throw them the reins and pretty much pray that they take care of us."

MacDonald-Thomas is happy to be back in Helena, where she can take some time to take a break at home before the Last Chance Stampede.

I'm always gone and traveling, and that's why I'm so thrilled to be at Helena this year because I actually get to have about two weeks at home and enjoy it, and then be able to go home every night after the rodeo is for sure going to be something special," said MacDonald-Thomas.

Both MacDonald-Thomas and Proctor will be performing at the Last Chance Stampede, from July 27th through the 29th.