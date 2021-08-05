Helena set to continue negotiating SRO agreement with school district

HELENA — The city of Helena is set to continue its program that places police officers in public schools – though city leaders say they hope to see reforms.

On Wednesday, the majority of the Helena City Commission – including Mayor Wilmot Collins and Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan – directed city manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk to negotiate a new memorandum of understanding with the Helena School District, including provisions for the School Resource Officer program.

Leaders made several suggestions for ways they thought the agreement could be improved, including clarifying officers’ roles on campus and incorporating suggestions from an ACLU white paper.

Last year, after extensive debate over a proposal to eliminate SROs, commissioners voted to continue the program for one year, but put together a group of stakeholders to suggest a new model going forward. Their motion called for a revised MOU with the district, to take effect after June 30, 2021.

Harlow-Schalk gave commissioners an update on that group’s findings during Wednesday’s administrative meeting. She said the community remained divided on the SRO program, and that the city needed to do a better job of explaining what the officers do.

Harlow-Schalk said she interpreted the goal of the working group as identifying “benefits and unintended consequences” of SROs, as a way to improve the program through the new agreement with the school district.

That interpretation was criticized by Keegan Medrano, policy director for the ACLU of Montana. The ACLU and Montana Racial Equity Project had been asked to participate in the working group, but they eventually stopped sending representatives. The organizations argued the city wasn’t giving a chance for all perspectives to be fairly heard.

Commissioners Heather O’Loughlin and Andres Haladay opposed moving forward with the updated MOU. They said they also felt the scope of the working group’s discussion had been too narrow, and that important voices had not been heard. They said it didn’t appear there would be any significant changes to the SRO program as a result of these negotiations.

Last year’s hearings on whether to remove school resource officers from HPS campuses drew extensive testimony on both sides. Opponents of SROs questioned whether they are necessary and said they create a less welcoming environment, particularly for Black and Indigenous students and those with disabilities. Supporters said the officers improve safety in the schools and can form positive relationships with students.