Helena School Bus schedules returning to normal

HELENA — Helena Public Schools' bus schedules are going back to normal, with this week being the last for rolling suspensions.

Due to a shortage of bus drivers, the district started the school year with a four-week rotation bus schedule similar to the previous year’s.

“We’re extremely grateful to our district families for helping us navigate the ongoing driver shortage,” said Helena Public Schools Transportation Director Tom Cohn. “Our routes are now fully staffed, and we’re happy to relieve families of the need to make extra transportation plans.”

The rotating schedule meant one week per month, parents were responsible for taking their children to school.

According to district officials, the last few years have been challenging when it comes to hiring bus drivers.

At the beginning of last month, the district said they needed at least 11 more bus drivers before the schedule could go back to normal.

The district thanked First Student for their work to enable the regular transportation schedule to start again and adds that they are still recruiting bus drivers.