Helena Salvation Army leaders moving back to Washington

John Riley MTN News
Majors Lawry and Phil Smith of the Helena Salvation Army
Posted at 5:34 PM, May 11, 2021
HELENA — Majors Phil and Lawry Smith of the Helena Corps Salvation Army Community Center announced they received marching orders and are relocating back to Washington state.

The Smiths have served the Helena community for 2-years and have been with the Salvation Army for 24 years.

The average stay for Salvation Army Majors is three to five years.

During their time with the Salvation Army, they have served along the West Coast, including San Fransico and Seattle, as social service directors.

The couple says they are moving to be closer to their only grandchild.

