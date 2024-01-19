Helena Police make arrest in downtown shooting, stabbing case

HELENA — A 27-year-old Helena man has been arrested in connection to a shooting and stabbing incident that left multiple people injured in downtown Helena on Dec. 29, 2023.

Gabriel Garcia was arrested on one count of assault with a weapon, a felony charge.

Helena police responded to the 400 block of N. Last Chance Gulch, near the Gold Bar, at around 1:40 am on Dec. 29, 2023, where they found four people injured and an extensive crime scene. Helena Police Capt. Randy Ranalli said Garcia was injured in the incident.

After what Ranalli described as a complex investigation, the Helena Police Department arrested Garcia with the assistance of the US Marshal Service.

“It took a lot of man-hours to put everything together at this point,” Ranalli said.

Ranalli added Garcia’s injuries dictated when the arrest could be made.

According to authorities, the other people injured in the incident are recovering.

