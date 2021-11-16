Helena North KOA receives national recognition

HELENA — Helena North KOA Journey has been recognized nationally for excellence in customer service and standards of care.

Located near Jim Darcy Elementary, the campground received the 2022 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award.

“Our campground owners and their employees are dedicated to ensuring each and every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience so it’s a pleasure to recognize their work,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “Our President’s and Founder’s Awards are driven by camper feedback and, especially in a year with a higher number of new campers, it points to the work that’s been done to ensure each guest has the best outdoor experience. These KOA owners have made the right investments in their campgrounds to make them the very best in North America.”

The Helena North KOA Journey staff told MTN the entire team has worked hard for this recognition, including improving facilities like the dog park and cabins. They also have laundry services available and a gift store for campers.

The Founder’s Award award is the highest service award a KOA campground can receive. It’s named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA in Billings in 1962. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.

The KOA President’s Award is given based on customer feedback submitted to the national organization.

