Woman killed after reportedly threatening to shoot court staff in Helena

HELENA - A woman who reportedly threatened to shoot people in the Lewis & Clark County courthouse died after being shot by law enforcement in Helena on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The Helena Police Department and Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a joint news release that numerous 911 calls were made about a woman at the courthouse with a pistol.

At about 1:30 p.m. HPD Officers and LCSO Deputies responded to the courthouse at 228 Broadway Avenue for a report of an active shooter.

The Dispatch Center received numerous 911 calls about the same incident. One of the called indicated there was a woman with a pistol. The woman reportedly had threatened to shoot courthouse staff members, including a judge.

In the courthouse, the woman made threats with the pistol to the Courthouse Security Staff. She then left the courthouse and started walking east on Broadway Avenue.

Officers and Deputies made contact her along the 500 block of Broadway Avenue.

The news release states: "The female was uncompliant with Officers' and Deputies commands which resulted in the Officers and Deputies utilizing deadly force."

Medical aid was rendered to the woman by Officers and Deputies as well as paramedics that arrived on scene, but she died at the scene.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

Due to the Helena Police Department and Lewis & Clark Sheriff’s Office being involved, the Montana Department of Justice will be investigating the shooting.

(1st REPORT, 2:27 p.m.) Police have staged in the area of the county courthouse on East Broadway in Helena for an incident on Friday afternoon. The first reports came in at about 1:30 p.m.

Residents in the area told MTN News that they heard what sounded like gunshots.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

Broadway has been shut down in the area of the courthouse for investigation.

The City of Helena said on social medial: "There is no longer an active threat to public safety, but residents are asked to avoid the area as there will be law enforcement activity for the foreseeable future."

Responding agencies include the Helena Police Department, Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, Helena Fire, and an ambulance from St. Peter's Health.

We will update you when e get more information.