There has been construction activity at 1000 E. Lyndale Avenue in Helena, and viewers James, Scott and Diane asked MTN News - what is getting built?

Marian Davidson has the details - watch the video:

What's being built on East Lyndale Avenue?

MTN found that according to city documents, it is going to be a new auto body and paint shop — JMPD Enterprises Body and Paint Shop.

The city of Helena issued a building permit in January for a more than 29,000 square-foot project valued at just over $2 million.

Along with renovation to an existing structure and construction of an addition, the project also includes storm water mitigation on the site and work to emergency access.