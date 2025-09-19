What is going on with Chick-fil-A in Helena?

HELENA — A lot of MTN viewers have asked for an update on the planned Chick-fil-A in Helena. The building permit application extension expires on October 18,2025.

According to city records, Chick-fil-A resubmitted building plans for review. This is the fourth time plans have been submitted for review.

A preliminary plat application for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2770 North Washington Street was submitted to the city in October 2023.

In September 2024, we reported that work had started to get the site ready for construction, but as of September 18, 2025, construction work has not started.

The building permit application was set to expire in April 2025, but Chick-fil-A applied for and was granted a 180-day extension.

According to that permit extension, “every permit issued shall become invalid unless the work on the site authorized by such permit is commenced within 180 days after its issuance, or if the work authorized on the site by such permit is suspended or abandoned for a period of 180 days after the time the work is commenced.”

(SEPTEMBER 2024) Work toward opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Helena continues.

Chris Brink, the director of community development for the City of Helena, said the project contractor is currently securing the site and preparing for construction.

Brink said Chick-fil-A is still going through the review process, but it is getting close to approval, and subcontractors are starting to apply for individual trade contracts.

The restaurant chain has not released a tentative opening date for the Helena location.

The Helena Chick-fil-A will be the fifth location in Montana; there are restaurants in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings.

