Weekend fire engulfs house, barn near York

HELENA — Officials with the York Volunteer Fire Department say a fire on Saturday burned between six and eight acres and engulfed a house, barn and vehicles.

In a social media post, the department said it had to call for mutual aid to assist with the fire.

Tri-Lakes, East Valley, East Helena and Eastgate departments responded to assist.



Officials said mop-up and monitoring of the fire continued into Sunday.

No one was injured.

York VFD reminded residents to make sure their property is clear of wood, debris, shrubs and anything that may make it harder to defend from wildfire.