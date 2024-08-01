Wakeup Call Coffee now open in Helena

HELENA — Mochas, macchiatos, steamers, and slushies are just a few of the items on the menu of Helena's newest coffee shop, "Wakeup Call Coffee."

With dozens of flavors, there is something for anyone to enjoy.

Located at 2125 North Last Chance Gulch, inside the Farmer's State Bank building, Wakeup Call Coffee first opened for business at the end of June.

However, its official grand opening will be on Saturday, August 3, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The coffee shop partners with other Helena small businesses for menu items, like selling bagels from The Bagel Company and croissants from The Dive Bakery.

So far, their most popular item is the plant-based lotus energy drinks.

Wakeup Call Coffee is co-owned by couple Lacey Johnson and Willis Willis.

MTN asked what they hope for the future of their new business.

Johnson said, "Honestly, we become the new favorite coffee shop everyone wants to go to. I think our goals are more like consistency, good coffee, [and] someplace quiet to be. We get noticed and known, and people like to come in and visit."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The grand opening will include a raffle, giveaways, Uncle Tater's Food Truck, and more.

You can stay updated with Wakeup Call Coffee on their Facebook page.