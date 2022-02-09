Volunteer work can ease stress and boost mental health

HELENA — In 2021 Helena Food Share had over 500 volunteers give their time to help others facing food insecurity, and one volunteer has been with them for five years.

When David Mehl moved to Helena from Fort Worth, Texas, he decided to continue giving his time to others, which is where he found his place at Helena Food Share.

"My wife and I both volunteered right off the bat, and we've never left," said Mehl.

From working in the Pantry to providing fresh food to those in need, Mehl and his wife have participated in many food share programs.

Which Mehl says brings him the utmost joy.

"I get a lot of satisfaction from volunteering. It's some way that I can give to my community and not expecting anything in return. I don't need anything in return," said Mehl.

His favorite program to volunteer in is helping to create the Kid Packs, which are 1,000 bags of nutritional foods distributed to elementary and middle schools in Helena and East Helena and the Head Start program, and the Aware center.

According to the Mayo Clinic, volunteering can improve your mental and physical health by reducing stress and providing a sense of purpose and can even hone your skills of craftsmanship and baking. Volunteering can also nurture and foster new relationships with other volunteers, which Mehl says is beneficial.

"I just really enjoyed being with other volunteers and looking or going doing the having the same purpose in mind. And that is to provide food for our kids and our community for everybody," said Mehl.

The Helena Food Share is always appreciative of new volunteers to serve more than 6 thousand people in need, and you can find more information on the Helena Food Share website.

