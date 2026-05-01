Vigilante Parade: full video, list of winners

HELENA — The 2026 edition of the Vigilante Parade has come and gone, with 108 floats delighting huge crowds in Helena. You can watch the entire parade here:

Vigilante Day Parade in Helena, Montana (May 1, 2026)

Kevin Ward of the Helena School District Newspaper Committee released the list of this year's winners:



The senior class won the A.J. Roberts Cup with 56% of students participating.

2nd Place - Junior Class 49.4%

3rd Place - Sophomore Class 45.3%

4th Place - Freshmen Class 37.8%

Grand Champion

Siebrand Brothers Circus 1953: Isabella Hall, Breanna Connell, Elecea Duncan, Aurora Miller, Lila Miller, Taylor Northrop, Katie Ridle, and Cassidy Woods.

Most Historically Accurate (Montana Historical Society)

The First Special Service Force: Melissa Klatt, Sam Klatt, and Anna Rosenkrans.

Best Lewis and Clark County

1. Belmont Mine: Cash Neal, Wesson Stein, Adaric Davenport, Robert Wheeler, Luke Battiste, and Edwin Jerstad.

2. KTVH TV, First Television Station in Helena (1958): Kami Pippin, Maggie Arnold, Madeleine Austria, Taylor Burton, and Annabella Ness.

American Indian

Storytelling: An Ancient Tradition: McKenzie Berry, Zemirah Across The Mountain, Kayla Acuna, Sophia Acuna, Hailey Brown, Eli Hacker-Antelope, Isaac Hall, Mark Jolley, Nevaeh Trujillo, and Sasha Wilson.

Historic Helena

1. Ted Kaczynski (Unabomber): Emeline Jefferies, Colin Fontenot, Jessica Farrel, Shelby Heller, Gavin McLure, Elena Richardson, Elaina Edwards, Aiden Atwood, River Mary, Sadie Styren, Kadee Frankforter, and Willow Murphy.

2. Archie Bray Foundation: Elinor Clancy, Camile Certain, Meeka Demers, Evelyn Eller, Sophia Eller, Hana Field, Rylee Fish, Erin McNeil, Kendal Simpson, Isabelle Stembridge, Adela Sund, and Marlee Williams.

3. Last Chance Stampede: Evelyn Harris, Harper Johnson, Myla Dahlke, Eisley Bushilla, Malin Ryerson, Kenley Higgins, Emma Mozer, and Addison Schanz.

Pioneer Life

1. Siebrand Brothers Circus 1953: Isabella Hall, Breanna Connell, Elecea Duncan, Aurora Miller, Lila Miller, Taylor Northrop, Katie Ridle, and Cassidy Woods.

2. Elkorn Ghost Town: Mining Town in the 1870's: Treyson Christman, Siri Fitterer, Leila Henry-Jackson, Jocelyn Pritchard, and Letty Richardson.

Helena Business

1. Sky-Hi Drive In Theater: Hayley Rice, Cayla Black, Amy Mergethealer, Makinzy Komeotis, Mokinlee Cline, Kaylee Chartier, and Isabelle Holmland.

2. Eddie’s Bakery: Cole Harris, Luke Foster, Mei Boedecker, Maddox Collier, Ivy Kyle, Coleton Davenport, Malcolm Duelter, Peter Gill, and Soren Smith.

3. MT Fishing Guides: Maren Fox, Jaden Bartell, William Kriessler, James Tran, Esme Soller, Joel Elton, Mary Clement, Elsie Munson, Astoria Holzer, and Eva Villalva.

Famous People

L. Ron Hubbard: Trey Peterson, Jack McNeil, Garret Hinderman, Eddie Wolf, and Sam Amsbaugh.