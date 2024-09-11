United Way still working to buy the Helena Inn

HELENA — United Way of the Lewis & Clark County Area has raised more than $600,000 to buy the Helena Inn, and hope to raise millions more to acquire it by the end of the year.

“When we go out and ask for funds from people, that's what we're hearing is we don't know how to fund this because it's new. And so, we're running into a lot of walls and not getting the funding that we're asking for. So, we're really kind of back to square 1 and really back to asking the community for help,” says Emily Mcvey, director of United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area.

United Way is working to purchase the Helena Inn as part of its Housing First Capital Campaign. They would turn it into a 48-unit permanent supportive housing apartment building.

Tenants would be required to pay rent or go through housing assistance, but not by more than 30% of their income. The space would support men, women, children, and families with the support of Helena Housing Authority and Rocky Mountain Development Council.

Wrap-around services such as mental health and chemical dependency would be offered for residents, too.

The original closing date was expected in the end of June but it has since been pushed to the end of the year. United Way must come up with close to $4 million by then to meet the total cost for the property, renovations, and programming.

“You know, what we've calculated is if everybody in the city of Helena gave $150, that would get us over $4 million. We'd have it,” says Mcvey.

In addition to reaching out about grants and foundation funds, the group is hosting the 2024 United Way Fun Fest in October to help real the goal. The three-day event will include a carnival, a fun run, food, and plenty of activities for all ages.

Mcvey says this property is about getting folks in need stable housing first to then provide a base to work on any other issues.

“If we can start doing that, get people into some stability, then we can start moving downstream and working on the other issues. We've got to start somewhere. If we can start getting people stabilized and moving into that transitional and permanent piece then we can start making some progress,” says Mcvey.