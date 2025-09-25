Uncovering Helena's Hidden History tour supports historic preservation

HELENA — From sites like Temple Emanu-El, which are important to Montanans’ identities, to mansions, Preserve Montana is offering the opportunity to explore some of Helena’s most historic places.

"The idea is that we have this history around us every day, we walk by, we drive by it, but may not recognize it," said Jenny Buddenborg, Preserve Montana's executive director. "But it is really a piece of the character of Helena which is really steeped in the history of Montana.”

The Uncovering Helena’s Hidden History tour is entering its fifth year with new sites added each year.

This year, well-known classics like the Myrna Loy and Grandstreet Theater are on the list, but also lesser-known historic treasures like a miner’s house and the Baxendale schoolhouse.

Historic property ambassadors will be present at each location to help uncover the stories of the Treasure State's past.

Buddenborg says, “Historic buildings and preservation of their history really brings us a sense of place, and it really helps us understand the authenticity and uniqueness of the place that we live, that we visit.”

Maybe the best part, the tour is navigated at your own pace through the Explore Montana app, downloadable on both Apple and Android devices.

All proceeds from the event support protecting Montana’s historic places, traditional landscapes, and cultural heritage.

"This allows people to really see those stories, see those curious spaces, and the hidden pieces that we walk by every day, but we may not know too much about,” Buddenborg says.

This historic tour will take place on Saturday, September 27, from noon to 5 p.m., and you can visit this link to get your tickets.

